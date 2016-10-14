01:22 | ФУТБОЛ — "Пас из-за границы"

Сукиасян покинул пост главного тренера сборной Армении

0
0
0

Варужан Сукиасян покинул пост главного тренера сборной Армении, сообщает пресс-служба федерации футбола страны. Специалист сам подал заявление об отставке и оно было принято. 60-летний тренер возглавил армянскую сборную в декабре 2015 года, сменив швейцарского специалиста Бернара Шалланда. Команда под его руководством проиграла в четырех последних матчах – в товарищеской встрече с Чехией (0:3) и отборочных играх ЧМ-2018 года с Данией (0:1), Румынией (0:5) и Польшей (1:2).

0
0
0

Материалы REN-TV

США готовы воевать открыто...

Основная версия нападения на дочь Емельяненко — ограбление...

Политическая клоунада захлестнула Запад в антироссийской истерии...

Путину доложили о нападении на дочь Емельяненко...

Материалы других СМИ

КОММЕНТАРИИ
Войти, чтобы оставить комментарий
Материалы других СМИ


Материалы других СМИ