15:35 | ФУТБОЛ — "Пас из-за границы"

Очередной конгресс ФИФА пройдет 11 мая в Бахрейне

0
0
0

Очередной конгресс Международной федерации футбола (ФИФА) состоится 11 мая и пройдет в Манаме (Бахрейн), сообщает официальный сайт организации. Ранее была информация, что 67-й конгресс состоится в Куала-Лумпуре, однако место заседания было изменено.

Сегодня в Цюрихе прошло заседание совета ФИФА в Цюрихе. Следующее заседание пройдет 9 - 10 января 2017 года.

0
0
0

Материалы REN-TV

США готовы воевать открыто...

Основная версия нападения на дочь Емельяненко — ограбление...

Политическая клоунада захлестнула Запад в антироссийской истерии...

Путину доложили о нападении на дочь Емельяненко...

Материалы других СМИ

КОММЕНТАРИИ
Войти, чтобы оставить комментарий
Материалы других СМИ


Материалы других СМИ