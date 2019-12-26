Единоборства
Новости / Единоборства / ММА

Макгрегор пожертвовал бездомным 25 тысяч евро

09:40
Бывший чемпион UFC Конор Макгрегор вместе со своей девушкой Ди Девлин пожертвовал 25 тысяч долларов Inner City Helping Homeless — организации, помогающей бездомным в Дублине, об этом сообщается в ее официальном Twitter.

— Мы ценим эту помощь, которая позволит нам сделать особенным Рождество для множества детей", — отметила организация.

