Василевский установил рекорд Кубка Стэнли

Andrei Vasilevskiy (29 saves) became the first goaltender in NHL history with a clinching shutout in three consecutive series (also Game 6 of 2020 SCF & Game 6 of 2021 R1). #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/BETohp9zvi pic.twitter.com/uQw4JtxLpH