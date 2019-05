Тарасенко стал четвертым игроком НХЛ, реализовавшим буллит в полуфинале или финале конференции

Vladimir Tarasenko of the @StLouisBlues is the fourth player in NHL history to score a penalty-shot goal in the Conference Finals/Semifinals.



The others:

Wayne Gretzky in 1984 (w/ EDM)

Mats Sundin in 1999 (w/ TOR)

Joe Sakic in 2001 (w/ COL)#NHLStats #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/HR9ZiuuD9k