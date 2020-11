Тиагу Силва, Кейн, Сон и Уокер претендуют на звание лучшего игрока АПЛ в октябре

8?? nominees, 1?? winner



? Che Adams

? Conor Coady

?? Pablo Fornals

? Jack Grealish

?? Harry Kane

?? Son Heung-min

? Thiago Silva

? Kyle Walker



Who is your @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Month for October?



? https://t.co/iV1yEa82cb | #PLAwards pic.twitter.com/1UQTZZbN3r