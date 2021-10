Роналду в 11-й раз в карьере забил больше 40 мячей за календарный год

For the 11th time in his professional career, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored at least 40 goals for club and country in a calendar year.



2021 — 40 and counting

2020 — 44

2018 — 49

2017 — 53

2016 — 55

2015 — 57

2014 — 61

2013 — 69

2012 — 63

2011 — 60

2010 — 48 pic.twitter.com/CCntaUhbiI