Не для впечатлительных. Олимпийский чемпион показал фото своих ладоней после месяца плавания на лодке по Арктике

Двукратный олимпийский чемпион по академической гребле британец Алекс Грегори показал, как выглядят его ладони после плавания на весельной лодке по Северному Ледовитому океану в течение месяца. Спортсмен участвовал в походе, который проходил в рамках экспедиции The Polar Row, на протяжении которой участниками было побито 11 мировых рекордов.
– Фото моих рук после длительного времени в мокрых перчатках. Мозоли не были проблемой, но морская соленая вода просто впиталась в кожу. Это был невероятный опыт. Я очень рад, что был частью экспедиции The Polar Row, но не могу дождаться, когда вернусь домой, – написал в Инстаграме Грегори.
A photo of my hands after spending so long in wet gloves. The blisters were never bad on this row, but the wet and damp seeped into the skin. It's been one hell of an experience! I'm so glad I was a part of @thepolarrow but I also cannot wait to be home... #rowing #recovery #wet #freezing #hands #whitewalker #oceanrowing #gruesome #homesoon
I always felt I had to concentrate hard to be ready for what was coming towards us. Every now and then we'd get a wave that we hadn't seen coming from a random direction that would shock us, but we could mostly watch and predict what was coming. Here me, Sam Vye and Tyler Carnevale are rowing in the cold rough wet conditions we encountered for many days...normally in rowing we say eyes in the boat, here it was all about eyes out of the boat!! #polarrow #oceanrowing #rowinglife #waves #wind #rough #rowing #recovery #focus #endurance #24hourdaylight #arcticadventures #arcticcircle #whitehorses