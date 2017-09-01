Уличная атлетика при поддержке Datsun
Не для впечатлительных. Олимпийский чемпион показал фото своих ладоней после месяца плавания на лодке по Арктике


Двукратный олимпийский чемпион по академической гребле британец Алекс Грегори показал, как выглядят его ладони после плавания на весельной лодке по Северному Ледовитому океану в течение месяца. Спортсмен участвовал в походе, который проходил в рамках экспедиции The Polar Row, на протяжении которой участниками было побито 11 мировых рекордов.

Фото моих рук после длительного времени в мокрых перчатках. Мозоли не были проблемой, но морская соленая вода просто впиталась в кожу. Это был невероятный опыт. Я очень рад, что был частью экспедиции The Polar Row, но не могу дождаться, когда вернусь домой, – написал в Инстаграме Грегори.

 

