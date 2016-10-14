00:48 | ФУТБОЛ — Испания

Жерар Пике: "Хочу стать президентом "Барселоны", не вижу себя в роли тренера"

0
0
0

Защитник "Барселоны" Жерар Пике отметил, что по окончании карьеры не собирается становиться тренером. 29-летний испанец выразил мнение, что смог бы принести пользу сине-гранатовых на посту президента клуба.

– После завершения карьеры я хочу стать президентом "Барселоны", – подчеркнул в эфире испанского телеканала TV3 Пике. – Я не вижу себя в роли тренера, а вот на посту главы клуба я мог бы принести пользу любимой команде.

0
0
0

Материалы REN-TV

США готовы воевать открыто...

Основная версия нападения на дочь Емельяненко — ограбление...

Политическая клоунада захлестнула Запад в антироссийской истерии...

Путину доложили о нападении на дочь Емельяненко...

Материалы других СМИ

КОММЕНТАРИИ
Войти, чтобы оставить комментарий
Материалы других СМИ


Материалы других СМИ