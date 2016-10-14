08:16 | ФУТБОЛ — Испания

Гризманн ответил Рибери на слова о своем уровне

Нападающий "Атлетико" Антуан Гризманн ответил на заявление полузащитника "Баварии" Франка Рибери. Последний, напомним, подчеркнул, что Гризманна рано считать игроком мирового уровня.

– Я продолжу делать свою работу, – цитирует AS Гризманна. – Как Рибери сказал, посмотрим, в какого игрока я превращусь в итоге. Но я знаю, что нахожусь на правильном пути. У каждого свое мнение. Мой отец, например, считает меня лучшим в мире. Болельщики "Атлетико" тоже.

