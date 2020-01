Димитров в четырехчасовом матче выбыл во втором раунде Australian Open

? UPSET ALERT ?



American @tommypaul1 takes down 18th seed Dimitrov in an epic five-setter, 6-4 7-6(6) 3-6 6-7(3) 7-6(3).



It's the first third round appearance at a slam for Paul.#AusOpen | #AO2020 pic.twitter.com/WCmfcxK0Ll