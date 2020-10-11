Единоборства
Жара в Bellator: французский боец победил глухим нокаутом и станцевал

02:36
Танец Ива Ланду.

Французский боец Ив Ланду победил англичанина Терри Брейзера на турнире Bellator.

Ланду нокаутировал Блейзера ударом коленом в прыжке, а после боя исполнил зажигательный танец в клетке.

На счету Ланду 17 побед и 8 поражений в ММА.

