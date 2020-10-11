Жара в Bellator: французский боец победил глухим нокаутом и станцевал
02:36
Французский боец Ив Ланду победил англичанина Терри Брейзера на турнире Bellator.
Ланду нокаутировал Блейзера ударом коленом в прыжке, а после боя исполнил зажигательный танец в клетке.
Viva la Revolucion! ??— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 10, 2020
The French are making a statement tonight at #BellatorParis.
The Main card is up next on YouTube ? (2pm PST in the ??) and with @Channel5_TV ?? (10pm BST).#Bellator #MMA pic.twitter.com/AkpU5xPYqH
Yves Landu with a massive win at #BellatorParis.— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 10, 2020
The #BellatorES10 main card is up next on YouTube in the ?? at 2pm PST and with @Channel5_TV at 10pm BST in the ??. pic.twitter.com/Qc4kFBk4vy
На счету Ланду 17 побед и 8 поражений в ММА.