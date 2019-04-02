Альварес показал глаз после поражения от Настюхина

Американский боец смешанного стиля Эдди Альварес показал поврежденный глаз после поражения от Тимофея Настюхина на шоу ONE Championship в Токио. Бывший чемпион UFC также поздравил россиянина с победой.
- Поздравляю Тимофея с победой. Он заслуживает эту победу, и я желаю ему успеха в Гран-при. То, как я провел свой первый бой в ONE Championship, не отражает моей подготовки, я разочарован и сбит с толку. Мой тренер Марк всегда говорит: "Нерешительность подобна смерти". В этом поединке я слишком долго ждал, когда откроется соперник, и цена оказалась слишком высокой. Удар, который он нанес, ослепил меня, разорвал веко пополам. Мне показалось, что у меня взорвался глаз, - написал он в Инстаграме.
Hey guys First and foremost congrats to Timofey in his victory , He is very deserving of everything that comes with victory and I wish him the best in the continued tournament . Honestly speaking how I fought my One Championship debut is not a reflection of my training my coaches , my team , it’s not even a reflection of my beliefs . I am sincerely disappointed and confused in my inability to not pull the trigger and my hesitancy on recent fight nights , it’s been quite confusing to figure out the past year or so . Coach Mark always stresses “hesitancy is Death” and it’s not something that is even in my character to do . In this particular fight I waited too long for an opening and paid the ultimate price . The punch that hit me , instantly blinded me and split both eyelids in half . It felt like my eye exploded from the inside and the pain was instant . From an outsider watching myself I should of have expected the result considering my actions . You have to punch , kick , takedown and pressure to win a fight , I waited . I simply waited too long for the correct timing and opening that never came . Fighting continues to teach me life lessons thru my victories and even more through tough defeats . Victory and defeat are by products of putting it on the line , they have been inescapable throughout my whole life . I hope to be judged on how I adjust and pivot from defeat and behave in victory rather than the result of a small moment in time . To my Wife /kids family , coaches , teams mates , friends and to all the fans , thank you always for your continued support , doing this is very lonely and isolated , a simple pat on the back goes a long long way . Thank you thank you thank you . I will make adjustments and come back true to form 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 #UGK
Бой прошел в 31 марта и завершился победой Настюхина техническим нокаутом в первом раунде.