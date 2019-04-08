13:43 8 апреля | Спортивная гимнастика

Американская гимнастка сломала обе ноги при приземлении. Кошмарное видео (18+)

4
Обсудить

Американская спортсменка Сэм Серио сломала обе ноги при приземлении на гимнастический мат. Инцидент произошел на региональных соревнованиях в Батон-Руж (Луизиана). Спортсменка не рассчитала прыжок и неудачно приземлилась. После этого Серио в своем Инстаграме объявила о завершении карьеры. 

- Вечером в пятницу я в последний раз выходила на соревнования в качестве гимнастки. После 18 лет в спорте пришло время для ухода из спорта, – написала спортсменка.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Friday night was my final night as a gymnast. After 18 years I am hanging up my grips and leaving the chalk behind. I couldn’t be prouder of the person that gymnastics has made me to become. It’s taught me hard work, humility, integrity, and dedication, just to name a few. It’s given me challenges and road blocks that I would have never imagined that has tested who I am as a person. It may not have ended the way I had planned, but nothing ever goes as planned. Thank you Auburn family for giving me a home and a chance to continue doing the sport that will always be my first love. I am honored to have had the privilege to represent the navy and orange AU for the past 4 years with my team by my side. Thank you for letting me share my passion with you. Thank you for letting me be a part of something bigger than myself. War Eagle Always 💙🧡

Публикация от Sam Cerio (@sam_cerio) 7 Апр 2019 в 10:30 PDT


 

 

 

 

4
Обсудить
Загрузка...
Материалы других СМИ