"Валенсия" снова может рассчитывать на Нани и Мангала

Полузащитник "Валенсии" Луиш Нани восстановился после травмы колена. Как сообщает официальный сайт испанского клуба, португалец тренировался в общей группе без ограничений. Он должен принять участие в ближайшем матче чемпионата Испании со "Спортингом".

Также вернулся в строй защитник "Валенсии" Эльяким Мангала, получивший травму в расположении сборной Франции.

