Швед - MVP 11-го раунда Евролиги

Alexey Shved was named @EuroLeague MVP for round 11



In the away game vs. @OlimpiaMI1936 (W, 71-77) @Shved23 scored 29 pts, made 4 assists, 2 rebounds and 2 steal in 32 mins, whereas his PIR combined of 35 pts



Congrats on a well deserved win!