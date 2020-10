Уланбеков посвятил свою победу Абдулманапу Нурмагомедову

«I want to dedicate this victory to our coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Rest in peace. This fight was a big responsibility for me.»



Tagir Ulanbekov reflects on an emotional and meaningful win in his UFC debut.#UFCFightIsland5 | #InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/pznaDQjpUo