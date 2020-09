Did You Know? @TBLightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy has played 1668:12 this postseason (25 GP), the most minutes by a goaltender in a single playoff year. He eclipsed the previous mark of 1655:00 set by Miikka Kiprusoff in 2004 (26 GP).#NHLStats: https://t.co/oTGhm6xJqm #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/Bu47kN5FNs