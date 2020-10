Jason Spezza says he offered his No. 19 to Thornton but Joe declined.

``I have too much respect for him not to offer it,'' Spezza said via text.

Still, a nice gesture by Spezza.

``It really was,'' Thornton said via text. ``I couldn't do that to him. He really is a special guy.''