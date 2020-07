ISU признал Косторную лучшим новичком сезона

Congratulations Alena Kostornaia — winner of the Best Newcomer Award! ?



The young Russian has had an outstanding season with first place finishes in Espoo, Grenoble, Sapporo, Torino and Graz.



The future is bright for Alena!



Watch the Awards LIVE ? https://t.co/D8BtAdaP1U pic.twitter.com/OA842D76Bd