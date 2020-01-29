Пост Леброна в память о Коби Брайанте за сутки вошел в топ-10 по количеству лайков в истории Instagram
Публикация форварда «Лос-Анджелес Лейкерс» Леброна Джеймса в память о погибшем легендарном баскетболисте «озерников» Коби Брайанте за сутки вышла на 9-е место по количеству лайков под одной записью в истории Instagram. На момент написания новости пост Леброна собрал 14,2 миллиона лайков.
I'm Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn't think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we'd have. WTF!! I'm heartbroken and devastated my brother!! ... Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I'll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation?? and it's my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There's so much more I want to say but just can't right now because I can't get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life??? #Gigi4Life???
Также, игрок опубликовал видео, на котором обнимается с Коби Брайантом, эта запись набрала 13,7 миллиона лайков за 7 часов и занимает 11-е место.
