Бразилия – Коста-Рика: южноамериканцы не проигрывали с 1960 года

FACT Brazil and Costa Rica have met on ten occasions overall, with Brazil winning nine of those matches, outscoring the Ticos 32-9. Costa Rica’s lone win over Brazil came in the 1960 Panamerican Championship, a 3-0 victory in San Jose.



(Via @STATSOnThePitch )#WorldCup #BRACRC pic.twitter.com/jnYC4Z4Rg2