Фанат "Уигана" плюнул Агуэро в ухо и оскорбил его

AGUERO TOTALLY INNOCENT - best footage of incident

(just below centre circle)



Please retweet all City fans !



Many thanks to the Wigan player who aided Sergio

👏👏👏@ManCity @LaticsOfficial #MCFC @City_Watch @cfbcity @City_Chief @Sammy_Goal @ByJordanLuke @Everything_City pic.twitter.com/X4DVHJbD21