08:14 | Бокс — Профессиональный

Майвейзер купил себе часы. За 18 миллионов долларов


12-кратный чемпион мира в пяти весовых категориях Флойд Мейвезер-младший, завершивший спортивную карьеру, приобрел себе часы за 18 миллионов долларов.

- Это мои новые часы, которые называются "Часы миллиардера", - написал Мейвезер в Инстаграме. - Если не знаете, что это такое, то почитайте в интернете про Billionaire Watch. Стоят они 18 миллионов долларов.

К комментариям
0
Материалы других СМИ
Материалы других СМИ