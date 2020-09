? GAME 3 FINAL SCORE ?



Jamal Murray (28 PTS, 10 in 4Q) drops an #NBAPlayoffs career-high 12 AST to lead the @nuggets to the Game 3 win! They can even the WCF on Thursday at 9pm/et on TNT.



Jerami Grant: 26 PTS

Nikola Jokic: 22 PTS, 10 REB

LeBron James: 30 PTS, 10 REB, 11 AST pic.twitter.com/A9zPDEBRkt