02:29 | Хоккей — НХЛ

Панарину пообещали пожизненный запас водки за продление контракта с "Коламбусом"

Обсудить
2

В Коламбусе появился рекламный плакат с обращением к нападающему "Блю Джэкетс" Артемию Панарину. Россиянину пообещали пожизненный запас водки.

Ранее сообщалось о том, что Панарин может уйти из "Коламбуса". В июле 2019 года он станет неограниченно свободным агентом.

 

Обсудить
2
Загрузка...
Материалы других СМИ