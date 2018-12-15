Оргкомитет ЧМ-2022 выпустил видео о главном стадионе турнира

Официальный Твиттер оргкомитета чемпионата мира-2022 презентовал главный стадион турнира. Располагаться 86-тысячник будет в строящемся городе Лусаил. На этом стадионе состоятся, в частности, матч открытия и финал.
رسمياً! يسرنا الإعلان عن تصميم #استاد_لوسيل ثامن استاداتنا الذي سيستضيف المباراتين الافتتاحية والنهائية لبطولة كأس العالم لكرة القدم الأولى في الوطن العربي #الوعد٢٠٢٢ pic.twitter.com/7JRfc9PO7H– Road to 2022 (@roadto2022) 15 декабря 2018 г.
#LusailStadium is located in the heart of Lusail City, which was the home of Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani Al Thani, the founder of modern Qatar. This 80,000 capacity venue will welcome fans from all over the world. pic.twitter.com/e5rbw8wKIE– Road to 2022 (@roadto2022) 15 декабря 2018 г.
#LusailStadium mixes traditional and modern Islamic architecture. The exterior of the stadium is covered in shapes driven from Arabian heritage, designed in a special way to allow the maximum amount of sunlight to slip into the venue. pic.twitter.com/CfCNR0fuim– Road to 2022 (@roadto2022) 15 декабря 2018 г.