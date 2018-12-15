22:33 | Футбол — Чемпионат мира — ЧМ-2022

Оргкомитет ЧМ-2022 выпустил видео о главном стадионе турнира

Официальный Твиттер оргкомитета чемпионата мира-2022 презентовал главный стадион турнира. Располагаться 86-тысячник будет в строящемся городе Лусаил. На этом стадионе состоятся, в частности, матч открытия и финал.

 

