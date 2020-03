«Рома» поучаствовала в челлендже «4 кумира» и вызвала «Зенит»

Hey @RealBetis_en! ?



We hope your fans and everyone in Spain are well and staying safe — our thoughts are with you as we fight this battle together. ?



Here are our 4 idols:



Conti

De Rossi

Di Bartolomei

Totti



We nominate: @FCBayernUS, @CPFC, @CHICKENINNFC1 and @fczenit_en! https://t.co/du1KYcPzK2