Голдобин забросил шайбу после шикарного паса Петтерссона. Видео

Нападающий "Ванкувера" Николай Голдобин забросил шайбу в матче регулярного чемпионата НХЛ против "Калгари". Россиянин сделал счет 2:0 в пользу "Кэнакс".
Красивую передачу в этом моменте на Голдобина сделал 5-й номер драфта-2018 Элиас Петтерссон.
Pettersson with 2 pts in the game now after a great pass to Goldobin for the 2-0 goal #Canucks pic.twitter.com/7OgXLJ1Odw– Douglas MacDonald (@dmac5dmark2) 4 октября 2018 г.
Goldobin nets another one for the #Canucks in the same spot as the Leipsic goal, brings the score to 3-0. pic.twitter.com/Ge3AJxXuB0– Howies Hockey Tape® (@hockeytape) 4 октября 2018 г.