Голдобин забросил шайбу после шикарного паса Петтерссона. Видео

Нападающий "Ванкувера" Николай Голдобин забросил шайбу в матче регулярного чемпионата НХЛ против "Калгари". Россиянин сделал счет 2:0 в пользу "Кэнакс".

Красивую передачу в этом моменте на Голдобина сделал 5-й номер драфта-2018 Элиас Петтерссон.

 

