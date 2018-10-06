05:13 | Футбол — Зарубежные

Гол Это'О принес "Катар СК" победу. Видео

"Катар СК" переиграл "Аль-Хуритият" в матче 8-го тура чемпионата Катара (2:0). Автором победного гола стал экс-нападающий "Анжи" Самюэль Это'О.

Чемпионат Катара

8-й тур

"Катар СК" - "Аль-Хуритият" - 2:0 (2:0)

Голы: Это'О, 5 (1:0). Омари, 45+1 (2:0).

 

