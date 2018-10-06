Гол Это'О принес "Катар СК" победу. Видео

"Катар СК" переиграл "Аль-Хуритият" в матче 8-го тура чемпионата Катара (2:0). Автором победного гола стал экс-нападающий "Анжи" Самюэль Это'О.
Чемпионат Катара
8-й тур
"Катар СК" - "Аль-Хуритият" - 2:0 (2:0)
Голы: Это'О, 5 (1:0). Омари, 45+1 (2:0).
Winning start for new Qatar SC coach Sergio Batista as his side beat Al Kharaitiyat 2-0. Samuel Eto'o (@setoo9) scored the opener with this delightful strike after just 4 minutes, then created the second just before the break (Video:@QSL) #GoalOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/Ibza0bAdcp– Football Qatar (@FootballQatar) 5 октября 2018 г.
