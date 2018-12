Салах отдал свой приз лучшему игроку матча с "Борнмутом" Милнеру: это была его 500-я игра в АПЛ

Hat-trick hero @MoSalah refuses to take his Man of the Match award and hands it over to @JamesMilner on his 500th Premier League appearance. 👏👏👏



📺 Watch the reaction to #AFCB 0-4 #LFC on Sky Sports Premier League or follow here: https://t.co/gCPPirCr0K pic.twitter.com/l7kmzOeuVt