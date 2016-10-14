08:50 | ФУТБОЛ — Англия

Футболки Погба и Ибрагимовича - самые продаваемые в Англии

Со старта сезона самыми продаваемыми в Англии стали футболки двух новичков "Манчестер Юнайтед" Поля Погба и Златана Ибрагимовича. Как сообщает The Mirror, они лидируют с большим отрывом от всех остальных. На третьем месте по продажам футболок нападающий "Арсенала" Алексис Санчес, а на четвертом его партнер по команде Месут Езил.

Также в первой десятке расположились Филиппе Коутинью, Давид Де Хеа, Садио Мане, Димитри Пайет, Эден Азар и Маркус Рэшфорд.

