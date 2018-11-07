Пападакис и Сизерон снялись с Гран-при в Японии из-за травмы

Французские фигуристы Габриэла Пападакис и Гийом Сизерон отказались от участия в Гран-при по фигурному катанию NHK Trophy, который состоится в Хиросиме (Япония). Причина – травма Сизерона.
- С большим сожалением вынужден объявить, что Габриэлла и я вынуждены были сняться с Гран-при в Японии из-за травмы, - написал фигурист в Инстаграме. – У меня боль в спине, которая не дает мне показать сто процентов своих возможностей. Врачи говорят, что перелет и выступление сейчас были бы для меня неоправданным риском. Спасибо за понимание, для меня это тяжелое решение. Мы желаем всем хорошей недели на Гран-при и постараемся вернуться как можно скорее.
NHK Trophy пройдет с 9 по 11 ноября.
I am very sorry to annonce that Gabriella and I had to withdraw for the NHK grand prix in Japan this week due to an injury. I am experiencing a back pain that is keeping me from performing at a 100% of my capacities on the ice. Doctors say that it would be an unnecessary risk to travel or compete right now. Thank you for your understanding...this is a difficult decision for us to make. We wish everyone a great week at NHK and look forward to competing as soon as possible ❤️ Je suis désolé d’annoncer que nous ne serons pas présents au Grand Prix du Japon cette semaine suite à une blessure au dos qui m’empêche de patiner à 100% de mes capacités. Les docteurs me conseillent de ne pas prendre de risque et d’éviter de voyager. Porter forfait à été une décision difficile, merci pour votre support et votre compréhension. Nous souhaitons à tous les patineurs une bonne compétition au NHK. Nous avons hate de revenir en compétition à Grenoble dans quelques semaines ❤️