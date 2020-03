Дана Уайт: «Бой Хабиба и Фергюсона будет. Не волнуйтесь»

Dana White (@danawhite) on the Khabib Nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) vs. Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) fight scheduled on April 18, per SportsCenter.



«That fight will happen. It will go on. The fans are all freaking out about that, do not worry. Khabib vs. Tony will happen.» pic.twitter.com/z4c6iF7MOJ