Марнер хочет подписать контракт с «Торонто» на 3 или 4 сезона

...on a 3-yr, $ 9M AAV Marner bridge with a $ 12M QO in Year 4, it could actually be a 4-yr, $ 39M ($ 9.75M AAV). On a 3-yr, $ 10M AAV with a $ 13M QO in Year 4, it could actually be a 4-yr, $ 43M ($ 10.75M AAV). Either way, MM is set up to walk into UFA in 4 years.