Форвард «Виннипега» Коннор повторил рекорд Ковальчука 18-летней давности

Most points by a player through their team's first 12 games of a season, Atlanta Thrashers/@NHLJets franchise history (1999-present):

17- Kyle Connor (2021-22) Via scoring in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Blues on Tuesday night

17- Ilya Kovalchuk (2003-04)

17- Marian Hossa (2006-07) pic.twitter.com/i2fmZK0bjo