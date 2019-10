Флери вышел на седьмое место по числу побед в НХЛ

Marc-Andre Fleury (26) became the sixth goaltender in NHL history to record a shutout against at least 26 franchises. The others:



27 — Ed Belfour

27 — Dominik Hasek

27 — Martin Brodeur

27 — Tomas Vokoun

26 — Roberto Luongo #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/kCCR7KEpA0