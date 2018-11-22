"Превращайте мечты в реальность". Трогательное заявление Дрогба, завершившего карьеру

Бывший нападающий "Челси" Дидье Дрогба 22 ноября объявил о завершении карьеры. 40-летний спортсмен поблагодарил свою семью, болельщиков, а также экс-партнеров по команде за поддержку.
- Все началось в 1989 году! Я горжусь своей игровой карьерой, но главное, тем, как это путешествие сформировало меня как человека. Если кто-то скажет вам, что ваши мечты слишком велики, просто скажите "спасибо" и приложите все усилия и ум, чтобы воплотить их в реальность.
Я хочу поблагодарить всех игроков, тренеров, команды и болельщиков, которых я встретил на своем пути, и которые сделали это путешествие единственным в своем роде. Огромное спасибо моей семье.
С нетерпением жду следующей главы и надеюсь что бог благословит меня так же, как и в дни моей футбольной карьеры, - написал Дрогба в своем Инстаграме.
1989 or where it all started!! When I think of the last 20 years of my professional career, looking at this picture can’t make me more proud of what I’ve achieved as a player but most importantly how this journey as shaped me as a man. If anyone tells you your dreams are too big, just say thank you and work harder and smarter to turn them into reality. #alwaysbelieve I wanna thank all the players, managers, teams and fans that I have met and made this journey one of a kind!!! Also a huuuuge thank you and love to my family ♥️, my Personal Team for supporting me all my career during all the ups and downs no matter what. Looking forward to the next Chapter and hoping God will Bless me as much as he did for my football career 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 DD11 1989 Là où tout à commencé !! Quand je pense aux 20 dernières années de ma carrière professionnelle, regarder cette photo de ma première licence, ne peut que me rendre plus fier de ce que j’ai accompli en tant que joueur mais plus important encore, comment cette aventure à fait de moi l’homme que je suis aujourd’hui. Si quelqu’un vous dit un jour que vos rêves sont trop grands, acquiescez et travaillez plus dur plus intelligemment pour les rendre réalité!!!! J’aimerai remercier tous les joueurs, coachs, équipes, et supporters, que j’ai rencontré et ont fait de cette carrière un moment très spécial. Un grand merci du fond du cœur à toute ma famille, mon " équipe personnelle " de m’avoir soutenu durant toute ma carrière, dans les bons comme dans les mauvais moments. Hâte de démarrer le prochain chapitre en espérant que Dieu me bénisse une fois de plus comme il l’a fait pendant toute ma carrière 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 DD11 #Dunkerque #Abbeville #Tourcoing #Vannes #LevalloisPerret #Lemans #Guingamp #Marseille #Chelsea #Shanghai #istanbul #Montreal #phoenix @usldunkerqueofficiel @levalloisfootball @lemansfc.officiel @eaguingamp @olympiquedemarseille @chelseafc @shanghaishenhua @galatasaray @impactmontreal @phxrisingfc
Дрогба выступал за "Челси" с 2004 по 2012, а также с 2014 по 2015 год. В составе "синих" он четыре раза выигрывал чемпионат Англии, а также становился победителем Лиги чемпионов.