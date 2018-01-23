Генрих Мхитарян: "Для меня было честью дополнить историю "МЮ" победой в Лиге Европы"

Новичок "Арсенала" Генрих Мхитарян опубликовал на своей странице в Инстаграме прощальное фото, под которым он поблагодарил свой бывший клуб - "Манчестер Юнайтед". В частности, хавбек вспомнил победу в Лиге Европы.
"Хотел бы сказать спасибо игрокам и сотрудникам "Манчестер Юнайтед" и болельщикам клуба за их любовь, страсть и поддержку. Для меня было честью дополнить историю вашего прекрасного клуба победой в Лиге Европы. Я навсегда сохраню в памяти этот матч. Также не забуду "удар скорпиона" в матче Boxing Day и песню "Whoa Mkhitaryan…", которую я услышал с трибун.
Я мог бы назвать еще много моментов, которые мы разделили вместе. На этом этапе карьеры я хочу получать удовольствие от того, что выхожу на поле и играю в футбол", - написал Мхитарян.
I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Manchester United players and staff and especially the fans for your love, passion and support. I enjoyed having the honour of contributing to the history of your great club by winning the Europa League cup. I will always cherish the memory of that moment and that match. And of my Boxing Day scorpion kick and of hearing the song “Whoa Mkhitaryan...” every time I stepped onto the pitch. I could name many more memories, I enjoyed every moment we shared and cheered together. At this stage of my career, I simply have to enjoy myself on the pitch and play. Thank you from the bottom of my heart and the best of luck to all of you! Life goes on😉❤