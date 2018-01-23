19:25 | Футбол — Англия

Генрих Мхитарян: "Для меня было честью дополнить историю "МЮ" победой в Лиге Европы"


Новичок "Арсенала" Генрих Мхитарян опубликовал на своей странице в Инстаграме прощальное фото, под которым он поблагодарил свой бывший клуб - "Манчестер Юнайтед". В частности, хавбек вспомнил победу в Лиге Европы.

"Хотел бы сказать спасибо игрокам и сотрудникам "Манчестер Юнайтед" и болельщикам клуба за их любовь, страсть и поддержку. Для меня было честью дополнить историю вашего прекрасного клуба победой в Лиге Европы. Я навсегда сохраню в памяти этот матч. Также не забуду "удар скорпиона" в матче Boxing Day и песню "Whoa Mkhitaryan…", которую я услышал с трибун.

Я мог бы назвать еще много моментов, которые мы разделили вместе. На этом этапе карьеры я хочу получать удовольствие от того, что выхожу на поле и играю в футбол", - написал Мхитарян.

 
     

    "Арсенал" подтвердил переход Мхитаряна

