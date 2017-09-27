Диегу Коста попрощался с "Челси"

Нападающий Диегу Коста выложил на своей странице прощальное фото, где поблагодарил "Челси" за проведенные годы. Вчера "Атлетико" объявил о том, что форвард подписал с мадридцами контракт и уже присоединился к клубу.
" Все имеет свойство начинаться и заканчиваться, мой период в "Челси" подошел к концу. Я провел здесь три замечательных года, которые никогда не забуду. Два титула чемпиона, Суперкубок Англии, 120 матчей, 59 голов и 24 передачи. Теперь этот период закончился, пусть и не так, как хотелось.
Замечательные поклонники, товарищи по команде и все сотрудники клуба навсегда останутся в моем сердце. Уверен, они поймут причину, почему я ушел - я просто не мог потерять веру в себя. Спасибо, "Челси", за все!", - написал Коста.
Há ciclos que se abrem e ciclos que se fecham. O meu ciclo no Chelsea iniciou-se há três anos, três anos marcantes em todos os aspetos, e que jamais esquecerei. Dois títulos de campeão, uma Supertaça Inglesa, 120 jogos, 59 golos e 24 assistências depois este ciclo encerra. Não da forma que desejava (longe disso), mas da forma possível. Na memória e no coração ficarão para sempre os maravilhosos adeptos de um grande clube e todos os companheiros com quem partilhei o balneário, bem como todo o staff logístico, administrativo e clínico. Levo-os comigo com a certeza de que sempre irei estar ao seu lado da mesma forma que, acredito, eles entenderão a razão pela qual este meu ciclo teve de chegar agora ao fim. Porque não podia perder a crença em mim. Obrigada por tudo Chelsea. -- Some cycles begin while others end. My cycle at Chelsea began three years ago – three remarkable years in all aspects – and I will never forget it. Two championship titles, a Community Shield, 120 matches, 59 goals and 24 assists later this cycle has ended. Not the way I would have wanted – far from it – but the best way possible. The wonderful fans of such equally admirable club and all team mates, as well as all clinical, administrative and logistics staff will remain forever in my mind and in my heart. Will bring them with me with the certainty that I will always be by their side as well, and I’m sure they will understand the reason why this cycle of mine has now ended – because I could not lose faith in myself. Thank you Chelsea for everything!