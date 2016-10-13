19:22 | ФУТБОЛ — Англия

Джон Терри показал свое домашнее задание с тренерских курсов

Защитник "Челси" Джон Терри во время перерыва на игры сборных не тратил время зря. Экс-футболист сборной Англии сейчас занимается на тренерских курсах и даже делает домашнее задание.

"Делаю домашнее задание с тренерских курсов и прохожу все сессии, которые я написал за эти годы", - оставил Терри запись в Instagram.

