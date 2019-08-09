22:40 9 августа | Футбол — Англия

"Ливерпуль" - "Норвич": Алиссон заменен из-за травмы. Адриан дебютирует за хозяев

Голкипер "Ливерпуля" Алиссон покинул поле из-за травмы на 39-й минуте матча 1-го тура чемпионата Англии с "Норвичем". Вместо 26-летнего бразильца на поле появился Адриан.

Алиссон неудачно ввел мяч в игру, у него поехала ногу. Футболист дернул мышцу. 

 

 

 

Ливерпуль - Норвич

 

