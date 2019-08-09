"Ливерпуль" - "Норвич": Алиссон заменен из-за травмы. Адриан дебютирует за хозяев

Голкипер "Ливерпуля" Алиссон покинул поле из-за травмы на 39-й минуте матча 1-го тура чемпионата Англии с "Норвичем". Вместо 26-летнего бразильца на поле появился Адриан.
Алиссон неудачно ввел мяч в игру, у него поехала ногу. Футболист дернул мышцу.
39' - We're forced into a substitution, as @AdriSanMiguel comes on to make his Reds debut to a big Kop welcome, replacing the injured Alisson.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 9, 2019
[3-0]#LIVNOR
Daily Mail: Liverpool suffer huge injury blow as Alisson limps off injured against Norwich https://t.co/FjbyUbygBL #ncfc #canaries pic.twitter.com/tw0Taz3XcR— iNorwichApp (@iNorwichApp) August 9, 2019
Nervy scenes for Liverpool as Alisson is forced off injured 🤕 pic.twitter.com/fGkEFpVooK— Goal (@goal) August 9, 2019
