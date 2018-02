Кайшева стартует 25-й в индивидуальной гонке, Акимова – 52-й

The new start list for the #PyeongChang2018 women's individual of #biathlon is out: it will be interesting from start to finish with favourites all over it! Some to watch:

28 @DaryaDomracheva #BLR

32 Skardino #BLR

69 Wierer #ITA

80 Dahlmeier #GER pic.twitter.com/uQk0YTC7rF