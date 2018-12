Овечкин повторил свой рекорд 12-летней давности

Alex Ovechkin extended his point streak to 13 games to equal a career high set in 2006-07.



His five-game goal streak is two shy of the longest of his career, set as a rookie in 2005-06 (8 G in 7 GP from Feb. 10 - March 8, 2006). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/Y1jOE9A6bJ