Тетте попрощался с болельщиками "Динамо"

Today I say goodbye to all my @FCDM_official family. I say thanks to my team mates,the entire staff and to the fans. Y’all have been really kind to me from the very first day I arrived in Moscow. You stood beside me through thick and thin i’m very grateful. вперед динамо 🙏🏽⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/JOhSpKc2OR