"Мне не терпится снова посоревноваться. Жизнь хороша". Макгрегор показал ролик с тренировки

Ирландский боец смешанного стиля Конор Макгрегор в своем Инстаграме поделился роликами с тренировки. Он также подкрепил посты мощным рассказом о своих успехах.
– Мне не терпится снова посоревноваться. Жизнь хороша, – написал Макгрегор.
После окончания поединка с с Хабибом Нурмагомедовым, проходившим в октябре, в Лас-Вегасе, на турнире UFC 229, произошла драка. Нурмагомедов перелез через решетку октагона и напал на спарринг-партнера Макгрегора Диллона Дэвиса. Сам же ирландец подрался с членами команды Хабиба – Абубакаром Нурмагомедовым, Зубайрой Тухуговым и Эседуллой Эмирагаевым.
В результате, Макгрегора дисквалифицировали на полгода и оштрафовали на 50 тысяч долларов. Нурмагомедов не сможет драться в течение следующих девяти месяцев, его наказали штрафом в 500 тысяч долларов.
Quite the game of human chess today, with a young modern day jiu jitsu master attacker of limbs, Dillon Danis. The Bison. I’ve never known a 200lb Bison to attack limbs so constant and so proficient. He is built like a Bison yet moves like a snake. A highly difficult and dangerous puzzle for any man, of any weight. Modern day jiu jitsu is a fascinating game to me. A lot of people like to talk with bitterness towards my friend young Dillon here, but this man is a Jiu jitsu world champion. Modern day. He also made his successful MMA debut with one of the nastiest and craftiest toe holds you will ever see in the game. The complete grimace on his opponents face as he had his entire foot and ankle tore to shreds before him. The way jiu jitsu is in this modern age, is wild to me. And now it is entering Mixed Martial Arts competition. Talk all you want, as you can talk without your limbs. It’s just you can’t do much else. This kid is highly, highly dangerous for anyone on this planet. Thank you for the rounds today brother! Would you like to see the rest of these rounds? Would you like to see the highest grossing grappling event of all time? The worlds most lucrative grappling event ever to take place? Would you like to see us both compete in it? Against highly touted opposition? I am eager to compete again. Life is good.
My attacking game is still catching up as you can see here. Loose arm drags and over eagerly jumping to hooks and losing position. But I am gaining good traction again. My passing and my overall forward pressure is building nicely. I will keep building. For I am a brick wall. Before I went into my last camp I was doing extensive work in the gi and my attacking game was developing really well. My submissions were becoming a lot more frequent. I was supremely confident in my attacking. I could spend full rounds attached to the back. Through all ranges. Snatching the neck. Breaking posture. Generally mauling anything I touched. For some reason though, I went into camp and focused solely on defense. I trained to disengage. To Anti grapple. To Avoid. I disrespected my own attacking game and became a stranger to it. I allowed outside influence filter into my own thinking. I can pull a dead horse out of a ditch if I latch around it’s head why would I not snatch up the neck? Why would I disengage? Why would I avoid anything? I don’t know what I was thinking back then. But I am thinking clear now. I will not make that mistake again. I am going to literally tear these men apart now. Watch me. One by fucking one.