Петр Ян заработал 60 тысяч долларов на турнире UFC в Праге, Штруве - 224 тысячи

Российский боец ММА Петр Ян заработал 60 тысяч долларов на турнире UFC в Праге. 28 тысяч россиянин получил за выступление, 28 тысяч - за победу над Джоном Додсоном и 4 тысячи за участие в мероприятиях.
Еще один российский боец Рустам Хабилов, проигравший Карлосу Ферейре, заработал 43 тысячи -29 за выступление, 4 за то, что соперник не сделал вес и 10 за участие в мероприятиях.
Больше всего на этом турнире заработал голландец Штефан Штруве - 224 тысячи долларов. Бразилец Тиагу Сантос, который в главном бою вечера нокаутировал Яна Балаховича, получил 180 тысяч.
UFC Prague Top Salaries💵👇🏼(Without ppv points, sponsoring etc.) (Via: thesportsdaily.com) ➖➖➖ 1. Stefan Struve: $224,000 ($77,000 to show, $77,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay) 2. Thiago Santos: $180,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay) 3. Dwight Grant: $95,500 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay) 4. Michal Oleksiejczuk: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay) 5. Gian Villante: $73,000 ($58,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay) 6. Liz Carmouche: $69,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay) 7. Petr Yan: $60,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay) 8. John Dodson: $54,000 ($44,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay) 9. Jan Blachowicz: $44,000 ($34,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay) 10. Rustam Khabilov: $43,200 ($29,000 to show, $4,200 from Ferreira for missing weight, $10,000 fight week incentive pay) 11. Carlos Diego Ferreira: $42,800 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $4,200 fine for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay) 12. Michel Prazeres: $36,000 ($26,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay) ➖➖➖