Анкалаев эффектно нокаутировал Лунгиамбулу на турнире UFC Москва

Magomed Ankalaev (12-1) caps a dominant showing in stellar fashion, decimating Dalcha Lungiambula with an Anderson Silva-esque front kick in round three! Akhmat's prized light heavy scores his third straight UFC win. All 7 of the former WFCA champ's finishes are T/KOs. #UFCMoscow pic.twitter.com/IMcqDm0RA2