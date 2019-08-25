«Сегодня я потерял своего героя». Умер отец Даниэля Кормье
Бывший чемпион UFC в полутяжелой и тяжелой весовых категориях Даниэль Кормье в своем Instagram сообщил о смерти отца.
«Сегодня я потерял своего героя из-за рака, мой отец был самым смелым, сильным, трудолюбивым и самым заботливым человеком, которого я когда-либо знал. Он заставлял всех, с кем когда-либо встречался, чувствовать себя хорошо. Я никогда не мог предположить, что мы пройдем через это. Все ценные уроки жизни я получил от отца», — написал Кормье.
Today I lost my hero to cancer, my father was the bravest, strongest , hardest working and most caring person I've ever known. Always the life of the party and made everyone he ever came in contact with feel good. I never could have imagined we would be going through this right now. All the lessons I wanna try and pass along I learned from my dad. You know its about the legacy we leave behind and my dads legacy will be one of just a great person, loving husband and father and friend to everyone. If you've ever met Percy Benoit you're better for it. We were able to see some amazing things pops and I hope you enjoyed the ride, I only wanted to make you proud. I love you pop, you were the strenght of this family , now you get to rest. No more pain. Love you Dad #rip #cancersucks