Кутателадзе подписал контракт с UFC
15:05
Грузинский боец ММА Гурам Кутателадзе подписал контракт с UFC.
Finally, I can officially announce my signing with @ufc . We reach one of the goals. Mission 1 — is completed. Onto the next mission — get to the top and get that belt. With Gods will we get there too. Thanks to my management, my coaches, my gym , my team , my family and all the people, who's supporting me on this road. Thank you for the opportunity @ufc , @seanshelby , @mickmaynard2 , @danawhite .
Кутателадзе является партнером по команде уроженца Чеченской Республики Хамзата Чимаева. В его активе 11 побед и два поражения. Ранее он выступал в организации Brave FC.