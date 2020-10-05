Единоборства
Кутателадзе подписал контракт с UFC

15:05

Грузинский боец ММА Гурам Кутателадзе подписал контракт с UFC.

Кутателадзе является партнером по команде уроженца Чеченской Республики Хамзата Чимаева. В его активе 11 побед и два поражения. Ранее он выступал в организации Brave FC.

